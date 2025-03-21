HC Wainwright Increases Earnings Estimates for Rallybio

Get Rallybio alerts:

Rallybio Co. (NASDAQ:RLYB – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright lifted their FY2025 earnings estimates for Rallybio in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 17th. HC Wainwright analyst M. Kapoor now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.20) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($1.22). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Rallybio’s current full-year earnings is ($1.34) per share.

Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.15 million.

Rallybio Trading Down 4.0 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rallybio

NASDAQ RLYB opened at $0.70 on Wednesday. Rallybio has a 12 month low of $0.62 and a 12 month high of $3.46. The stock has a market cap of $29.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44 and a beta of -1.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.96.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc raised its stake in Rallybio by 336.5% during the 4th quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 96,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 74,334 shares during the period. Allostery Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Rallybio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $771,000. Almitas Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Rallybio by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 1,298,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after buying an additional 422,685 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Rallybio by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 441,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 37,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Rallybio by 11.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 244,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 24,980 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

About Rallybio

(Get Free Report)

Rallybio Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in development and commercialization of life-transforming therapies for patients suffering from severe and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is RLYB212, a monoclonal anti-HPA-1a antibody that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the prevention of fetal and neonatal alloimmune thrombocytopenia (FNAIT); and RLYB211 for the prevention of FNAIT.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rallybio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rallybio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.