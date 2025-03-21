Head to Head Comparison: BioLargo (NASDAQ:BLGO) versus Aduro Clean Technologies (NASDAQ:ADUR)

BioLargo (NASDAQ:BLGO – Get Free Report) and Aduro Clean Technologies (NASDAQ:ADUR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap construction companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and profitability.
Profitability
This table compares BioLargo and Aduro Clean Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|BioLargo
|-11.45%
|-39.90%
|-22.06%
|Aduro Clean Technologies
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Institutional and Insider Ownership
0.0% of BioLargo shares are held by institutional investors. 20.3% of BioLargo shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|BioLargo
|$12.23 million
|6.97
|-$3.50 million
|($0.01)
|-28.27
|Aduro Clean Technologies
|$299,021.00
|508.80
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Aduro Clean Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than BioLargo.
Analyst Ratings
This is a summary of recent recommendations for BioLargo and Aduro Clean Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|BioLargo
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Aduro Clean Technologies
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3.00
Aduro Clean Technologies has a consensus target price of $50.00, suggesting a potential upside of 834.58%. Given Aduro Clean Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Aduro Clean Technologies is more favorable than BioLargo.
Summary
Aduro Clean Technologies beats BioLargo on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.
About BioLargo
BioLargo, Inc. invents, develops, and commercializes various platform technologies. Its technologies solve challenging environmental problems comprising per – and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) water contamination, advanced water and wastewater treatment, industrial odor and volatile organic compounds control, air quality control, infection control, and myriad environmental remediation. The company provides full-service environmental engineering services. BioLargo, Inc. was incorporated in 1991 and is based in Westminster, California.
About Aduro Clean Technologies
Aduro Clean Technologies is a developer of patented water-based technologies to chemically recycle waste plastics; convert heavy crude and bitumen into lighter, more valuable oil and transform renewable oils into higher-value fuels or renewable chemicals. Aduro Clean Technologies is based in LONDON, Ontario.
Receive News & Ratings for BioLargo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLargo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.