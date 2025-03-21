Head-To-Head Contrast: Mobile Infrastructure (NASDAQ:BEEP) & Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP)

Mobile Infrastructure (NASDAQ:BEEP – Get Free Report) and Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Mobile Infrastructure and Hudson Pacific Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mobile Infrastructure -24.59% -4.36% -2.09% Hudson Pacific Properties -44.01% -12.64% -4.46%

Risk & Volatility

Mobile Infrastructure has a beta of 0.61, indicating that its stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hudson Pacific Properties has a beta of 1.31, indicating that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

84.3% of Mobile Infrastructure shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.6% of Hudson Pacific Properties shares are held by institutional investors. 46.2% of Mobile Infrastructure shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of Hudson Pacific Properties shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Mobile Infrastructure and Hudson Pacific Properties”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mobile Infrastructure $37.01 million 4.71 -$25.12 million ($0.24) -17.04 Hudson Pacific Properties $842.08 million 0.50 -$173.89 million ($2.57) -1.17

Mobile Infrastructure has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Hudson Pacific Properties. Mobile Infrastructure is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hudson Pacific Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Mobile Infrastructure and Hudson Pacific Properties, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mobile Infrastructure 0 0 3 0 3.00 Hudson Pacific Properties 2 7 1 0 1.90

Mobile Infrastructure presently has a consensus price target of $5.67, suggesting a potential upside of 38.55%. Hudson Pacific Properties has a consensus price target of $3.54, suggesting a potential upside of 17.77%. Given Mobile Infrastructure’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Mobile Infrastructure is more favorable than Hudson Pacific Properties.

Summary

Mobile Infrastructure beats Hudson Pacific Properties on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mobile Infrastructure

Mobile Infrastructure Corporation is a Maryland corporation. The Company owns a diversified portfolio of parking assets primarily located in the Midwest and Southwest. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned 43 parking facilities in 21 separate markets throughout the United States, with a total of 15,700 parking spaces and approximately 5.4 million square feet. The Company also owns approximately 0.2 million square feet of retail/commercial space adjacent to its parking facilities.

About Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE: HPP) is a real estate investment trust serving dynamic tech and media tenants in global epicenters for these synergistic, converging and secular growth industries. Hudson Pacific's unique and high-barrier tech and media focus leverages a full-service, end-to-end value creation platform forged through deep strategic relationships and niche expertise across identifying, acquiring, transforming and developing properties into world-class amenitized, collaborative and sustainable office and studio space.

