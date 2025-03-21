Head-To-Head Review: Mid-Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSVB) & Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB)

Risk and Volatility

Mid-Southern Bancorp has a beta of 0.18, suggesting that its stock price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kentucky First Federal Bancorp has a beta of 0.15, suggesting that its stock price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Mid-Southern Bancorp alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Mid-Southern Bancorp and Kentucky First Federal Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mid-Southern Bancorp 9.43% 3.08% 0.45% Kentucky First Federal Bancorp -6.43% -0.49% -0.06%

Dividends

Mid-Southern Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 13.2%. Mid-Southern Bancorp pays out -9.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp pays out -285.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

10.1% of Mid-Southern Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.2% of Kentucky First Federal Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 10.2% of Mid-Southern Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.9% of Kentucky First Federal Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Mid-Southern Bancorp and Kentucky First Federal Bancorp”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mid-Southern Bancorp $8.88 million 5.17 $1.46 million ($2.61) -6.09 Kentucky First Federal Bancorp $8.01 million 3.06 -$1.72 million ($0.14) -21.64

Mid-Southern Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Kentucky First Federal Bancorp. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mid-Southern Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Mid-Southern Bancorp beats Kentucky First Federal Bancorp on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mid-Southern Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Mid-Southern Savings Bank, FSB that provides various banking products and services to individuals and business customers. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and term deposits. The company also offers loans secured by first mortgages on one- to four-family residences, including home equity loans and lines of credit; commercial and multifamily real estate loans; construction loans secured by single-family residences; commercial and multifamily real estate loans; land and lot loans; commercial business loans; consumer loans, including new and used manufactured homes, automobiles and truck, boats, and motorcycles and recreational vehicle loans; loans secured by savings deposits and other personal loans; and unsecured consumer loans. In addition, it holds and manages an investment securities portfolio. The company provides its products and services through its main office in Salem; and through its branch offices located in Mitchell and Orleans, Indiana, as well as through loan production offices located in New Albany, Indiana and Louisville, Kentucky. The company was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Salem, Indiana.

About Kentucky First Federal Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp operates as the holding company for First Federal Savings and Loan Association of Hazard, and Frankfort First Bancorp, Inc. that provide various banking products and services in Kentucky. It accepts deposit products include passbook savings and certificate accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises one-to four-family residential mortgage loans; construction loans; mortgage loans secured by multi-family property; nonresidential loans that are secured by commercial office buildings, churches, and properties used for other purposes; commercial non-mortgage loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit, loans secured by savings deposits, automobile loans, and unsecured or personal loans. It also invests in mortgage-backed securities. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Hazard, Kentucky. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp is a subsidiary of First Federal MHC.

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-Southern Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-Southern Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.