Head to Head Survey: Autonomix Medical (NASDAQ:AMIX) and SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN)

Autonomix Medical (NASDAQ:AMIX – Get Free Report) and SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and earnings.

Get Autonomix Medical alerts:

Risk & Volatility

Autonomix Medical has a beta of -5.4, suggesting that its stock price is 640% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SI-BONE has a beta of 1.17, suggesting that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Autonomix Medical and SI-BONE”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Autonomix Medical N/A N/A -$15.43 million ($12.93) -0.17 SI-BONE $167.18 million 3.80 -$43.34 million ($0.76) -19.68

Profitability

Autonomix Medical has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SI-BONE. SI-BONE is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Autonomix Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Autonomix Medical and SI-BONE’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Autonomix Medical N/A -212.48% -161.13% SI-BONE -23.82% -22.51% -16.53%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Autonomix Medical and SI-BONE, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Autonomix Medical 0 0 1 0 3.00 SI-BONE 0 0 6 0 3.00

Autonomix Medical presently has a consensus price target of $28.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1,178.54%. SI-BONE has a consensus price target of $24.50, suggesting a potential upside of 63.77%. Given Autonomix Medical’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Autonomix Medical is more favorable than SI-BONE.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

10.8% of Autonomix Medical shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.1% of SI-BONE shares are held by institutional investors. 32.4% of Autonomix Medical shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.9% of SI-BONE shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

SI-BONE beats Autonomix Medical on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Autonomix Medical

(Get Free Report)

Autonomix Medical, Inc., a development stage medical device development company, focuses on advancing technologies for sensing and treating disorders relating to the peripheral nervous system. Its technology platform includes a catheter-based microchip-enabled sensing array to detect and differentiate peripheral neural signals. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in The Woodlands, Texas.

About SI-BONE

(Get Free Report)

SI-BONE, Inc., a medical device company, that operate to solve musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and internationally. It offers proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system to address sacroiliac joint dysfunction and fusion, adult deformity and degeneration, and pelvic trauma; and implantable bone products. The company also provides iFuse-3D, a titanium implant that combines the triangular cross-section of the iFuse implant with the proprietary 3D-printed porous surface and fenestrated design; iFuse-TORQ, a set of 3D-printed threaded implants designed to treat pelvic trauma; and iFuse Bedrock Granite implant provides sacroiliac fusion and sacropelvic fixation as a foundational element for segmental spinal fusion. It markets its products primarily with a direct sales force, as well as through agents and resellers. SI-BONE, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Autonomix Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autonomix Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.