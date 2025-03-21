Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) Shares Acquired by Amundi

Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII – Free Report) by 217.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,973 shares during the period. Amundi’s holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 34,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 17,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 2,179 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

Heidrick & Struggles International Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of Heidrick & Struggles International stock opened at $42.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $873.55 million, a P/E ratio of 23.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.65. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.03 and a 12-month high of $49.02.

Heidrick & Struggles International Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th. Heidrick & Struggles International’s payout ratio is presently 150.00%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Heidrick & Struggles International

In other news, CEO Thomas L. Monahan acquired 5,000 shares of Heidrick & Struggles International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.55 per share, with a total value of $227,750.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,597,188.70. The trade was a 3.58 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Heidrick & Struggles International Company Profile

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc engages in provision of leadership consulting, culture shaping and senior-level executive search services. It offers its clients build leadership teams through facilitating the recruitment, management and deployment of senior executives. It operates under the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, Heidrick Consulting, and On Demand Talent Business.

