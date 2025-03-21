Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.27.

Several brokerages recently commented on HPE. Citigroup raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Daiwa America cut shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th.

Insider Transactions at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In other news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 11,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $266,271.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,118,145. The trade was a 19.23 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HPE. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 158,004 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,237,000 after buying an additional 2,368 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,233 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 2,068 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,349,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 389,691 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,973,000 after buying an additional 5,584 shares during the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Price Performance

HPE opened at $16.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.49. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a twelve month low of $14.64 and a twelve month high of $24.66.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 21st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 25.37%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

