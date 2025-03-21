HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires 1,131 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 52,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $4,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 107.2% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 61.8% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $80.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.51, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.70 and a 12-month high of $110.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $85.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.03.

Stanley Black & Decker Announces Dividend

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.21. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 1.92%. On average, analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th were given a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 4th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 169.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $135.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $121.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Outdoor and Industrial segments.

