HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires 2,226 Shares of JPMorgan Active Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JBND)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Active Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JBND – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 77,563 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,226 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Active Bond ETF were worth $4,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Active Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $157,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Active Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Active Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $613,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Active Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,504,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Active Bond ETF by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Active Bond ETF Price Performance

JBND stock opened at $53.48 on Friday. JPMorgan Active Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.93 and a 12 month high of $55.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.16.

About JPMorgan Active Bond ETF

The JPMorgan Active Bond ETF (JBND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed, investing in a diverse portfolio of U.S. dollar-denominated, investment grade bonds JBND was launched on Oct 11, 2023 and is issued by JPMorgan Chase.

Read More

