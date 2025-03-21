HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires 649 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 85,639 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.25% of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF worth $4,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 64.7% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $175,000. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares during the period.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PXF stock opened at $53.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 0.90. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.21 and a fifty-two week high of $54.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.26.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF Company Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (PXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Developed x US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the biggest companies in developed markets outside the US that are selected and weighted based on fundamental measures. PXF was launched on Jun 25, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

