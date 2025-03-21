HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires 9,782 Shares of iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS – Free Report) by 15.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 72,940 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,782 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares CMBS ETF were worth $3,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares CMBS ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares CMBS ETF by 65.2% during the fourth quarter. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in iShares CMBS ETF by 572.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 2,351 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in iShares CMBS ETF during the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Finally, City Center Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares CMBS ETF during the fourth quarter worth $223,000.

iShares CMBS ETF Stock Performance

Shares of CMBS opened at $48.00 on Friday. iShares CMBS ETF has a 1-year low of $45.76 and a 1-year high of $49.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.76.

iShares CMBS ETF Company Profile

The iShares CMBS ETF (CMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. CMBS (ERISA Only) index. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBSs) with an expected life of at least one year. CMBS was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

