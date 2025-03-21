HighTower Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCB)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCB – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,714 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 585 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IMCB. Steele Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 12.9% in the third quarter. Steele Capital Management Inc. now owns 174,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,344,000 after buying an additional 19,922 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $939,000. Jim Saulnier & Associates LLC acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $1,123,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 7.4% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 561,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,706,000 after purchasing an additional 38,563 shares during the last quarter. 22.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IMCB stock opened at $74.51 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.36. The stock has a market cap of $890.39 million, a PE ratio of 49.34 and a beta of 1.10. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $68.07 and a 1 year high of $82.52.

About iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (IMCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index consisting of US mid-cap stocks with both growth and value characteristics. IMCB was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

