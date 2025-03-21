HighTower Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Free Report) by 57.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,168 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Carpenter Technology were worth $3,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dearborn Partners LLC grew its position in Carpenter Technology by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 2,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Carpenter Technology by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,201,000 after buying an additional 1,717 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Carpenter Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $5,501,000. Inceptionr LLC acquired a new position in Carpenter Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $462,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Carpenter Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $18,731,000. 92.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CRS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Carpenter Technology from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. BTIG Research set a $230.00 target price on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Carpenter Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.17.

CRS stock opened at $186.20 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $195.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a PE ratio of 35.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.55. Carpenter Technology Co. has a 12 month low of $67.52 and a 12 month high of $213.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.08. Carpenter Technology had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 19.88%. Equities analysts expect that Carpenter Technology Co. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.09%.

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

