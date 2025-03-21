HighTower Advisors LLC Buys 6,825 Shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 406,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,825 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust were worth $3,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 115,222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,086,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 3,565.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 78,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 76,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the third quarter worth $32,000.

Shares of PSLV stock opened at $11.51 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.53. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a 12 month low of $8.12 and a 12 month high of $11.77.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which engages in the provision of a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.

