HighTower Advisors LLC Buys 894 Shares of JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JMOM)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JMOM – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 59,207 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF were worth $3,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,988,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,398,000 after purchasing an additional 794,569 shares during the period. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 423,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 94,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,408,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. West Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $4,951,000. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 47,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,867 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA JMOM opened at $57.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.98. JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $49.29 and a twelve month high of $62.61.

The JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (JMOM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Momentum Factor index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap companies with strong momentum, weighted by optimized market-cap. JMOM was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

