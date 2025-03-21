HighTower Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU)

HighTower Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU – Free Report) by 26.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,779 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.48% of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF worth $3,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 19,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 8,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 9,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 34,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF in the third quarter valued at $34,000.

Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:AAAU opened at $30.08 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.85. Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF has a 12 month low of $21.35 and a 12 month high of $30.29.

Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (AAAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in vaults located in the UK. AAAU was launched on Jul 26, 2018 and is issued by Goldman Sachs.

