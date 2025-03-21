HighTower Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSE)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSE – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,301 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,428 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 5.19% of Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $3,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 84.7% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 44,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 20,586 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its stake in Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 9,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Team Hewins LLC purchased a new stake in Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $246,000. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC grew its stake in Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 14,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 3,875 shares during the period. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 4,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter.

Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

AVSE opened at $52.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.98 million, a PE ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.45. Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $47.50 and a 12-month high of $56.53.

Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVSE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in companies of all market capitalizations in emerging markets. Holdings are screened for multiple ESG metrics and fundamental criteria AVSE was launched on Mar 28, 2022 and is managed by American Century Investments.

