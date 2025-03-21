HighTower Advisors LLC Grows Position in Innovator Growth Accelerated ETF – Quarterly (BATS:XDQQ)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator Growth Accelerated ETF – Quarterly (BATS:XDQQ – Free Report) by 29.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 98,876 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,212 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 9.16% of Innovator Growth Accelerated ETF – Quarterly worth $3,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Innovator Growth Accelerated ETF - Quarterly alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XDQQ. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Growth Accelerated ETF – Quarterly during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,059,000. Encompass More Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Innovator Growth Accelerated ETF – Quarterly during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,003,000. Wolverine Trading LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator Growth Accelerated ETF – Quarterly by 53.0% during the third quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 44,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 15,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sollinda Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator Growth Accelerated ETF – Quarterly during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $382,000.

Innovator Growth Accelerated ETF – Quarterly Stock Down 5.7 %

Shares of Innovator Growth Accelerated ETF – Quarterly stock opened at $32.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $37.31 million, a PE ratio of 29.73 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.88 and a 200 day moving average of $33.52. Innovator Growth Accelerated ETF – Quarterly has a 52 week low of $26.63 and a 52 week high of $36.73.

About Innovator Growth Accelerated ETF – Quarterly

The Innovator Growth-100 Accelerated ETF – Quarterly (XDQQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Invesco QQQ Trust index. The fund aims for 2x the price return of Invesco QQQ Trust ETF (QQQ), subject to an upside return cap over a specific holdings period. XDQQ was launched on Apr 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Growth Accelerated ETF - Quarterly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Growth Accelerated ETF - Quarterly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.