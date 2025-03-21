HighTower Advisors LLC Grows Stake in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Free Report) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 76,640 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,463 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in ON were worth $4,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ONON. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of ON in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ON in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in shares of ON in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ON in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of ON by 148.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of ON in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Williams Trading raised their price target on ON from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Raymond James raised ON from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, November 21st. UBS Group raised their price target on ON from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of ON in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.90.

NYSE:ONON opened at $45.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.68 billion, a PE ratio of 105.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.35. On Holding AG has a 52-week low of $29.84 and a 52-week high of $64.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.57.

On Holding AG engages in the development and distribution of sports products such as footwear, apparel, and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, and all-day activities. It sells its products worldwide through independent retailers and global distributors, its own online presence, and its own high-end stores.

