HighTower Advisors LLC Has $3.46 Million Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

HighTower Advisors LLC lessened its position in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) by 28.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,004 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF worth $3,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 28,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 8,020.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 13,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 3,297 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $260,000. Finally, Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. lifted its position in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 4,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 707 shares in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA GBIL opened at $100.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.03. Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF has a 12-month low of $99.66 and a 12-month high of $100.89.

About Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

