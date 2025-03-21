HighTower Advisors LLC Has $3.47 Million Position in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 189,412 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.43% of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF worth $3,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $5,694,000. Morton Capital Management LLC CA grew its position in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 140.2% during the fourth quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA now owns 263,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,818,000 after buying an additional 153,585 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 78.7% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 247,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,525,000 after buying an additional 108,805 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 235,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,656,000 after buying an additional 1,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 143,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,739,000 after purchasing an additional 3,459 shares in the last quarter. 46.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ PID opened at $19.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.16. The company has a market capitalization of $856.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 0.94. Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1-year low of $17.28 and a 1-year high of $19.99.

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.0926 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

The Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (PID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of foreign securities with high dividend growth. PID was launched on Sep 15, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

