HighTower Advisors LLC Has $3.60 Million Stock Holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Free Report) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 102,972 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,374 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Capital Group Core Equity ETF worth $3,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CGUS. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $169,537,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,668,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755,050 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 136.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,986,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,833 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 63.7% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,750,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,224,000 after purchasing an additional 681,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,532,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,551,000 after purchasing an additional 305,067 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:CGUS opened at $33.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.69 and a beta of 0.93. Capital Group Core Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $29.63 and a twelve month high of $36.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.95.

The Capital Group Core Equity ETF (CGUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in companies believed to have the potential for appreciation and\u002For dividends. CGUS was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

