HighTower Advisors LLC Has $3.73 Million Stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD)

HighTower Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 362 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.24% of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF worth $3,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $10,768,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 68,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,981,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000.

XSD opened at $218.72 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $239.61 and its 200-day moving average is $241.40. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF has a 1-year low of $199.09 and a 1-year high of $273.98. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.37 and a beta of 1.41.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

