HighTower Advisors LLC Has $3.87 Million Stock Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:BDEC)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:BDEC – Free Report) by 27.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,646 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,496 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December were worth $3,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December by 64.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December in the fourth quarter valued at $164,000. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 5,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December in the fourth quarter valued at $261,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December Trading Down 5.0 %

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December stock opened at $42.14 on Friday. Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December has a 1-year low of $39.45 and a 1-year high of $44.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.49 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.34.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December (BDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BDEC was launched on Dec 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

