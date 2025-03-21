HighTower Advisors LLC Has $4.04 Million Holdings in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 104,424 shares of the technology ETF’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,847 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF were worth $4,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,649,000. Lowery Thomas LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. Lowery Thomas LLC now owns 19,968 shares of the technology ETF’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 5,499 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,279 shares of the technology ETF’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 27.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AIQ opened at $37.75 on Friday. Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF has a one year low of $30.85 and a one year high of $42.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -222.06 and a beta of 1.13.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.0109 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF’s dividend payout ratio is -29.41%.

