HighTower Advisors LLC Has $4.20 Million Stock Position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS)

HighTower Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 396 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF were worth $4,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDIS. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FDIS opened at $84.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.50 and a beta of 1.34. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF has a 52-week low of $73.19 and a 52-week high of $104.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $94.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.18.

About Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (FDIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US consumer discretionary sector. FDIS was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

