HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases 175 Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,187 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $3,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WTW. Y.D. More Investments Ltd lifted its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 121.1% during the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 95.5% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

WTW stock opened at $334.51 on Friday. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 1-year low of $245.04 and a 1-year high of $344.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $33.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -334.51, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $325.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $311.48.

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $8.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.01 by $0.12. Willis Towers Watson Public had a positive return on equity of 20.02% and a negative net margin of 0.99%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 17.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. This is an increase from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is presently -368.00%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $352.00 to $382.00 in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price target (up previously from $365.00) on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $378.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $357.00 to $373.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $380.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $346.15.

In other news, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 3,384 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.77, for a total transaction of $1,136,245.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 74,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,986,996.09. This represents a 4.35 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

