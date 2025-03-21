HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases 22,740 Shares of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF (NYSEARCA:CGBL)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF (NYSEARCA:CGBL – Free Report) by 23.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 117,868 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,740 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.83% of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF worth $3,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 15,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC lifted its position in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 15,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Davies Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Davies Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 58,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its position in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 3,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares in the last quarter.

Capital Group Core Balanced ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA CGBL opened at $31.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 26.49 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.84 and its 200 day moving average is $31.53. Capital Group Core Balanced ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.94 and a fifty-two week high of $32.65.

Capital Group Core Balanced ETF Profile

The Capital Group Core Balanced ETF (CGBL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that offers a balanced approach to total return and capital preservation. The fund employs an active asset allocation strategy to invest in equities, debts, money market instruments, and cash.

