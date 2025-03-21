HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases 3,409 Shares of Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,008 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 3,409 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Western Midstream Partners were worth $3,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Western Midstream Partners alerts:

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Kieckhefer Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners in the third quarter worth approximately $86,000. 84.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WES has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a report on Monday, December 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Western Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 8th. Finally, US Capital Advisors upgraded Western Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Western Midstream Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.43.

Western Midstream Partners Trading Up 0.0 %

WES opened at $41.85 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.41. The company has a market capitalization of $15.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 2.88. Western Midstream Partners, LP has a 52 week low of $33.64 and a 52 week high of $43.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

Western Midstream Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.36%. Western Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is currently 86.85%.

About Western Midstream Partners

(Free Report)

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a midstream energy company primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.