HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases 4,300 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 72.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $3,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the third quarter worth about $2,113,000. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI bought a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $643,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 334.4% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 45.3% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 10,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,950,000 after purchasing an additional 3,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Board of the Pension Protection Fund bought a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $695,000. 91.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Zebra Technologies

In other Zebra Technologies news, Director Anders Gustafsson bought 500 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $311.00 per share, with a total value of $155,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 202,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,876,736. This represents a 0.25 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on ZBRA shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $430.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $430.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $445.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $409.00 to $379.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $407.00 to $326.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zebra Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $381.42.

Zebra Technologies Price Performance

ZBRA opened at $285.01 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $344.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $367.38. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $266.75 and a 1 year high of $427.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.64 billion, a PE ratio of 28.00 and a beta of 1.68.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.85 by ($0.23). Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 13.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

Featured Stories

