HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases 64,084 Shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ – Free Report) by 79.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 145,245 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 64,084 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 114.5% in the 4th quarter. Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC now owns 114,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,784,000 after buying an additional 60,962 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $134,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp bought a new position in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $278,000. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 9,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 1,982 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 72,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after buying an additional 4,563 shares during the period.

SCHJ stock opened at $24.60 on Friday. Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $23.85 and a 12 month high of $24.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.53.

The Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (SCHJ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade corporate bonds with short-term maturities of 1-5 years. SCHJ was launched on Oct 10, 2019 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

