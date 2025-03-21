HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases 6,533 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 22.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,533 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $4,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GPN. Natural Investments LLC purchased a new position in Global Payments during the fourth quarter valued at $1,160,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 153.5% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 18,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 11,273 shares during the last quarter. Geometric Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments in the 4th quarter worth about $363,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Global Payments by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 8,298,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $929,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in Global Payments by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 5,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GPN shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $138.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $122.00 price target (down previously from $155.00) on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Global Payments from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Global Payments from $166.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.33.

Global Payments Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:GPN opened at $97.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.04. Global Payments Inc. has a one year low of $90.99 and a one year high of $136.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $104.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.81.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.98 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 15.54%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 11.89 EPS for the current year.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 16.18%.

Global Payments Company Profile

(Free Report)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.