HighTower Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,563 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,678 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.38% of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF worth $3,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Life Planning Partners Inc boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 2,604.0% in the fourth quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 1,158,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,289,000 after buying an additional 1,115,180 shares in the last quarter. Truefg LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Truefg LLC now owns 563,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,228,000 after buying an additional 15,103 shares in the last quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 529,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,299,000 after buying an additional 47,247 shares in the last quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 430,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,639,000 after purchasing an additional 3,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marotta Asset Management lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 143,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,842,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FREL stock opened at $27.65 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.61 and a fifty-two week high of $30.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.68 and a beta of 1.08.

The Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (FREL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI\u002FReal Estate 25-25 index. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of US REIT and real estate companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FREL was launched on Feb 2, 2015 and is managed by Fidelity.

