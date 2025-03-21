HighTower Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) by 157.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,161 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,933 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of SPS Commerce worth $3,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get SPS Commerce alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in SPS Commerce by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,444,083 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $280,398,000 after buying an additional 16,357 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in SPS Commerce by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 937,321 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $182,287,000 after buying an additional 14,174 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in SPS Commerce by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 677,145 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $131,481,000 after buying an additional 104,769 shares in the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC increased its position in SPS Commerce by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 581,801 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $107,045,000 after buying an additional 138,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in SPS Commerce by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 481,416 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $88,576,000 after buying an additional 16,272 shares in the last quarter. 98.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SPSC. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on SPS Commerce from $198.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on SPS Commerce from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on SPS Commerce from $188.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Citigroup cut their price objective on SPS Commerce from $237.00 to $233.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $181.00 price objective (down from $209.00) on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 9,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.68, for a total value of $1,715,677.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 156,292 shares in the company, valued at $28,864,006.56. This trade represents a 5.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Chadwick Collins sold 2,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.12, for a total value of $420,660.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,270,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,608,100.72. This trade represents a 0.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,864 shares of company stock worth $6,613,078. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SPS Commerce Stock Down 0.3 %

SPS Commerce stock opened at $128.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.88 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $158.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $177.84. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $122.58 and a 52 week high of $218.61.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.21). SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 12.08%. Equities analysts expect that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

(Free Report)

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, grocers, suppliers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPS Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPS Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.