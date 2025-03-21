HighTower Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (BATS:PFEB)

HighTower Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (BATS:PFEB – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 108,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,810 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.50% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February worth $4,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - February alerts:

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Copley Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February during the third quarter valued at $265,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 7,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 2,896 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February Stock Performance

BATS:PFEB opened at $36.04 on Friday. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February has a 52-week low of $33.39 and a 52-week high of $37.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $858.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.80 and a 200 day moving average of $36.49.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (PFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PFEB was launched on Feb 3, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (BATS:PFEB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - February Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - February and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.