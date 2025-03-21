HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 4,615 Shares of LandBridge Co LLC (NYSE:LB)

HighTower Advisors LLC lessened its position in LandBridge Co LLC (NYSE:LB – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,615 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of LandBridge worth $4,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LandBridge during the third quarter valued at $383,000. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of LandBridge by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 5,190,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,067,000 after buying an additional 484,968 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of LandBridge by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,378,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,032,000 after buying an additional 686,070 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in shares of LandBridge during the 3rd quarter worth $168,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LandBridge during the 3rd quarter worth $536,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of LandBridge in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on LandBridge from $79.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 7th. Raymond James lifted their price target on LandBridge from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $82.00 price target on LandBridge and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of LandBridge in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LandBridge has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.44.

LandBridge Stock Performance

Shares of LB stock opened at $79.59 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.82. The company has a market cap of $5.82 billion and a PE ratio of 22.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. LandBridge Co LLC has a 12-month low of $18.75 and a 12-month high of $84.70.

LandBridge Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 6th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. LandBridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.24%.

About LandBridge

LandBridge Company LLC owns and manages land and resources to support and enhance oil and natural gas development in the United States. It owns surface acres in and around the Delaware Basin in Texas and New Mexico. The company holds a portfolio of oil and gas royalties. It also sells brackish water and other surface composite materials.

Featured Articles

