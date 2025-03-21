HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 6,861 Shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

HighTower Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,861 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $3,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF alerts:

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in KRE. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 22,750.0% during the 4th quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

KRE stock opened at $57.29 on Friday. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a twelve month low of $45.46 and a twelve month high of $70.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.90.

About SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.