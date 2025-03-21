HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 7,525 Shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FIIG)

HighTower Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FIIG – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 181,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,525 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF were worth $3,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 5,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Independent Wealth Network Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. Private Client Services LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Client Services LLC now owns 12,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 3,056 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $294,000.

NYSEARCA FIIG opened at $20.75 on Friday. First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF has a 12-month low of $19.91 and a 12-month high of $21.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.83.

The First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (FIIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed, investing in a broad portfolio of US investment grade, corporate debt securities. The portfolio aims for a dollar-weighted average maturity between three and ten years FIIG was launched on Aug 2, 2023 and is issued by First Trust.

