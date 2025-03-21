HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 9,358 Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

HighTower Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,358 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $3,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 104.1% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. 68.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at MGM Resorts International

In related news, CAO Todd Meinert sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.84, for a total value of $227,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,301 shares in the company, valued at $692,509.84. This represents a 24.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jonathan S. Halkyard acquired 10,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.17 per share, for a total transaction of $321,700.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,648 shares in the company, valued at $2,433,596.16. The trade was a 15.23 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on MGM Resorts International from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on MGM Resorts International from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.29.

MGM Resorts International Stock Performance

MGM stock opened at $32.52 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.12. MGM Resorts International has a fifty-two week low of $29.99 and a fifty-two week high of $48.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a PE ratio of 13.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 21.08%. Analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

