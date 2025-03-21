HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 999 Shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX)

HighTower Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 999 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.44% of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF worth $3,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the third quarter worth $39,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 34.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $105,000.

Shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF stock opened at $115.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $758.88 million, a P/E ratio of 33.89 and a beta of 1.25. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a 12 month low of $88.74 and a 12 month high of $143.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $126.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.09.

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

