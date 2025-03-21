HighTower Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NASDAQ:DPZ)

HighTower Advisors LLC reduced its position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NASDAQ:DPZ – Free Report) by 34.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,468 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 4,425 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $3,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DPZ. Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $549,399,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,189,836 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $941,936,000 after acquiring an additional 307,528 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $99,352,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,701,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 75.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 214,473 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $92,253,000 after buying an additional 92,137 shares in the last quarter. 94.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $466.05 on Friday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $396.06 and a fifty-two week high of $542.75. The firm has a market cap of $15.98 billion, a PE ratio of 28.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $453.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $439.09.

Domino’s Pizza Increases Dividend

Domino’s Pizza ( NASDAQ:DPZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The restaurant operator reported $4.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.93 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 12.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.48 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 16.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a $1.74 dividend. This is a positive change from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. This represents a $6.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Domino’s Pizza news, CFO Reddy Sandeep sold 1,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.20, for a total value of $477,326.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,581,499.20. This trade represents a 11.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kelly E. Garcia sold 2,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.28, for a total value of $917,933.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,699 shares in the company, valued at $2,486,359.72. This trade represents a 26.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,597 shares of company stock valued at $3,762,052. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DPZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $500.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $545.00 to $510.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Citigroup increased their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $402.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Domino’s Pizza currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $503.41.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Featured Stories

