Hopwood Financial Services Inc. Makes New $997,000 Investment in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $997,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 0.8% of Hopwood Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $102,000. Knuff & Co LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 2,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,854,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 292,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,134,000 after acquiring an additional 9,292 shares during the period. Finally, Saturna Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Saturna Capital Corp now owns 2,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Troy L. Rohrbaugh sold 37,500 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.84, for a total transaction of $10,119,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 158,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,737,529.04. The trade was a 19.14 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,303 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total transaction of $838,763.82. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 47,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,092,622.80. The trade was a 6.49 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,326 shares of company stock valued at $12,448,445. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of JPM opened at $238.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $257.83 and a 200-day moving average of $239.11. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $179.20 and a one year high of $280.25. The company has a market cap of $667.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $42.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 4th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 28.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on JPM. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $260.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $304.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $276.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.89.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Featured Articles

