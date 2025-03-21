Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.12.

Get Host Hotels & Resorts alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HST shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $20.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Host Hotels & Resorts

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Down 1.1 %

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,243,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,056,000 after purchasing an additional 950,431 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 50,002,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,932,928 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at $807,878,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,047,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,076,000 after purchasing an additional 643,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,555,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,171,000 after purchasing an additional 4,460,468 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HST stock opened at $14.96 on Friday. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $14.47 and a 12 month high of $21.27. The stock has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.32.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Host Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 10.37%. On average, research analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Host Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.35%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.81%.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Brazil, and Canada. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.