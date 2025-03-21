HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Now Covered by Stephens

Stock analysts at Stephens began coverage on shares of HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $769.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. Stephens’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 28.84% from the company’s previous close.

Get HubSpot alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on HubSpot from $850.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on HubSpot from $825.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. TD Cowen cut HubSpot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $680.00 to $725.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. Citigroup lifted their target price on HubSpot from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $900.00 price objective (up from $750.00) on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $853.32.

Get Our Latest Analysis on HUBS

HubSpot Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of HubSpot stock opened at $596.87 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $717.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $653.29. HubSpot has a 52 week low of $434.84 and a 52 week high of $881.13. The company has a market capitalization of $31.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6,632.60, a PEG ratio of 41.44 and a beta of 1.80.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($1.98). HubSpot had a net margin of 0.17% and a negative return on equity of 0.07%. On average, equities analysts expect that HubSpot will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at HubSpot

In related news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $607.48, for a total value of $5,163,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 527,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $320,283,502.84. The trade was a 1.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 1,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $701.59, for a total value of $1,260,055.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,053,310.40. The trade was a 4.45 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,425 shares of company stock worth $15,866,151 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of HubSpot

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HUBS. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in HubSpot by 3,346.2% during the third quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,091 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,212,000 after buying an additional 20,479 shares during the period. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in HubSpot by 113.4% during the third quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP now owns 18,666 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,923,000 after buying an additional 9,919 shares during the period. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd lifted its holdings in HubSpot by 15.2% during the third quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd now owns 33,878 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,010,000 after buying an additional 4,468 shares during the period. Anthracite Investment Company Inc. purchased a new stake in HubSpot during the third quarter worth $2,552,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in HubSpot during the third quarter worth $3,721,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.