Hummingbird Resources (LON:HUM) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Hummingbird Resources PLC (LON:HUM – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 4.12 ($0.05) and traded as low as GBX 2.58 ($0.03). Hummingbird Resources shares last traded at GBX 2.64 ($0.03), with a volume of 548,577 shares.
Hummingbird Resources Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of £55.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 4.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 226.73.
Hummingbird Resources Company Profile
Further, the Company has a controlling interest in the Dugbe Gold Project in Liberia that is being developed by joint venture partners, Pasofino Gold Limited.
