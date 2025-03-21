iBio (NYSEMKT:IBIO) Trading Down 2.9% – Here’s Why

iBio, Inc. (NYSEMKT:IBIO – Get Free Report) was down 2.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.39 and last traded at $4.39. Approximately 321,644 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 184% from the average daily volume of 113,212 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.52.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.89 and its 200-day moving average is $2.93.

About iBio

iBio, Inc, a preclinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of artificial intelligence (AI) antibodies solutions for cancer, and other diseases. The company’s technology platforms include EngageTx that provides improved CD3 T-cell engager antibody panel; ShieldTx, an antibody masking technology that enables the creation of conditionally activated antibodies; StableHu, an AI antibody-optimizing technology; and AI epitope steering technology that guides antibodies against the desired regions of the target protein.

