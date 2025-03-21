Independent Advisor Alliance Acquires New Shares in Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX)

Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 17,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMPX. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Compass Therapeutics by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 129,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 3,822 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Compass Therapeutics by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 237,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 6,041 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Compass Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Compass Therapeutics by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,309,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,251,000 after buying an additional 19,095 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Compass Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts recently commented on CMPX shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Compass Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. D. Boral Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Compass Therapeutics from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Compass Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.38.
Compass Therapeutics Stock Down 0.9 %
CMPX stock opened at $2.24 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.07. The company has a market cap of $309.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.05 and a beta of 1.19. Compass Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.77 and a twelve month high of $4.08.
Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Compass Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Compass Therapeutics Profile
Compass Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing antibody-based therapeutics to treat various human diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidates include CTX-009, a bispecific antibody that blocks Delta-like ligand 4 a ligand of Notch-1, and vascular endothelial growth factor A signaling pathways, which are critical to angiogenesis and tumor vascularization; and CTX-471, an IgG4 monoclonal antibody that is an agonist of CD137, a key co-stimulatory receptor on immune cells.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Compass Therapeutics
- Trading Halts Explained
- Everything About Amazon Stock Signals a Buy—Time to Load Up?
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- 5 Reasons Five Below’s Stock Price Is Heading Higher This Year
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- Broadcom: Why the Chip Stock Remains a Top Long-Term AI Play
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Compass Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.