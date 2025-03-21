Independent Advisor Alliance Acquires New Shares in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 12,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 59.1% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. bought a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,044,000. Banco Santander S.A. bought a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,943,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $255,000.

Shares of ICLN opened at $11.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $10.87 and a 1-year high of $15.25.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

