Independent Advisor Alliance Acquires Shares of 18,774 RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP)

Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 18,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $1,146,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 144,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 43,666 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its position in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter worth $146,000. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 10,154 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:OPP opened at $8.61 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.66. RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.11 and a 1 year high of $9.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 16th were given a $0.095 dividend. This represents a yield of 13.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 15th.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

