Independent Advisor Alliance Acquires Shares of 21,023 BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO)

Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 21,023 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 1,100.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,003 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 11,003 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals in the third quarter valued at $85,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 127.0% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,830 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 8,857 shares in the last quarter. Novus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals in the fourth quarter valued at $144,000. Finally, Compass Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals in the fourth quarter valued at $176,000.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Stock Up 1.1 %

LEO opened at $6.14 on Friday. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.79 and a fifty-two week high of $6.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.28.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Announces Dividend

About BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.019 per share. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds, the income from which is exempt from federal income tax.

